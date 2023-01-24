Report: Ravens interview Zac Robinson

Getty Images

The Ravens have added another interview of an offensive coordinator candidate to their list.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Ravens have interviewed Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for the position.

Robinson also interviewed for the Chargers this week. Robinson just wrapped up his fourth year on the Rams coaching staff and he spent four seasons as a quarterback on practice squads around the league after being drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2010 draft.

The Ravens have also interviewed their quarterbacks coach James Urban and tight ends coach George Godsey. Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, and Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio are others whose names have come up in conjunction with Baltimore since Greg Roman’s departure.