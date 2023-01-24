Texans set second interview with Ejiro Evero

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2023, 11:57 AM EST
The Texans’ search for a new head coach is moving on to a second round of interviews this week and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero remains in the hunt.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Evero has scheduled a second interview with Houston. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is also set for a second meeting with the team.

Evero has interviewed with all five teams that are currently looking for head coaches and this is the first word of a second interview for him.

The Texans have also interviewed Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown, and former Saints head coach Sean Payton. Gannon, Ryans, and Steichen will not be available for second interviews until after their teams square off in the NFC Championship Game.

  1. If Evero is head coach material then why hasn’t Denver promoted him to their head coach opening?

  2. coachmike327 says:
    If Evero is head coach material then why hasn’t Denver promoted him to their head coach opening?
    ==

    Probably because after Nathaniel Hackett was fired Ejiro Evero was the first person offered the position of interim head coach and he turned it down.

  3. He did a fantastic job with a defense that had alot of injuries and not many high-round draft picks (aside from Surtain). Defense almost always overplayed their talent, which says alot about him getting guys prepared.

    But, he turned down the opportunity to coach last two games, which is likely a red flag for some. It was a mostly upside opportunity to show he could do the job, and he said “nah, I’m good” Different people will look at that different ways. Great DC though.

