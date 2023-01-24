Tom Brady’s response to Jim Gray was a strange overreaction

January 24, 2023
Last night, a surprisingly belligerent quote emerged from quarterback Tom Brady‘s podcast, during which he was asked about his football future for 2023 and replied with a pair of F bombs.

“If I knew what I was going to fucking do, I would’ve already fucking done it,” Brady said. “I’m taking it a day at a time. . . . I appreciate you asking. Thank you.”

The situation becomes even more bizarre when considering the precise question posted by co-host Jim Gray.

Gray, as demonstrated by the audio of the show, didn’t give Brady the Pete Rose treatment. Gray didn’t even ask Brady if he knew what he was going to do. Gray simply asked Brady if he has a “timetable” for making a decision.

Although they laughed it off quickly, Brady’s broken-brain Andy Bernard wall punch in response to Gray’s question may have been aimed at concealing the truth, as Brady admits he routinely does. Currently, teams other than the Buccaneers aren’t supposed to talk to Brady. Recent history tells us that teams often do talk to Brady when they’re not supposed to.

Brady’s timeline will be to find out who’s interested at a time when he’s not supposed to know it. His timeline will be to weigh his options and make a decision, at or about the time free agency opens — and at or about the time other teams are permitted to talk to him.

There can be real consequences, even though tampering often happens without scrutiny or consequence. Last year, the league took a first-round pick from the Dolphins for tampering with Brady and former Saints coach Sean Payton. Brady surely doesn’t want to be responsible for causing more teams to lose first-round picks.

16 responses to “Tom Brady’s response to Jim Gray was a strange overreaction

  1. Thisis what happens when you stay a year too long rather than leaving a year early.

    Oh…and get off his lawn!!!

  3. Brady is a jerk. Always has been. Just because you’re the GOAT doesn’t mean you’re a decent person.

  4. I’d probably be on edge too if I was coming to terms with destroying my family for one more mediocre season.

  5. He did it to himself. And, the Gray interviews have alwasy been creepy. Gray just sits there like a creepy Brady fanboy and Brady loves it.

    So, the one time a non-softball question occurs, Brady snaps at Gray.

    Brady is insecure with this future and his channeling his inner Spaulding Smails.

  7. “There’s a certain level of privilege reached with a star player, at which the world begins to revolve around him. At that point you’re entitled to express annoyance with any and all areas of inquiry you haven’t specifically chosen for yourself. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
    -A. Rodgers

  8. I think he realizes that his life is a roller coaster, and he might want off of it. But hes acting like a prototypical Raider though….

  9. If he didn’t feel like talking why agree to do the podcast in the first place? If he’d been ambushed on the street or something then, sure, there’d be reason to get upset. But he put himself in that situation. And what did he think the conversation would be about if not touching on his future plans? Truly a bizarre reaction.

  12. stellarperformance says:
    January 24, 2023 at 10:41 am
    ——————-

    WOW

    He actually said that openly and publicly?

    Brady has taught Aaron well. Wow. So disgusting.

  13. It’s a question he had fo expect, on his own show, from his handpicked Co host. My money is on that it was theater. But I didn’t and won’t ever listen. I love the games but have very little interest when an athlete speaks.

