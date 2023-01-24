Tony Pollard undergoes surgery for high ankle sprain

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will enter free agency this spring. He is not expected to be fully healed until sometime after that.

Pollard underwent surgery Tuesday on a high ankle sprain, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The Pro Bowler had the tightrope procedure to repair the ligaments in his left ankle.

The surgery uses a braided polyethylene cord, rather than a rigid surgical screw, to restore the original position of the bones and to allow for proper healing.

The fractured left fibula will heal on its own with no casting necessary, per Archer.

Tua Tagovailoa underwent a similar tightrope surgery while at Alabama, and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had the procedure recently.

Pollard is expected to be fully healed in time for the start of training camp.

Pollard was injured after catching an 8-yard pass from Dak Prescott with 1:24 remaining in the first half. While making the tackle, 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward rolled onto Pollard‘s left ankle.

Pollard had a career-high 1,007 rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns, one more than he had in his first three seasons combined. The Cowboys want to sign Pollard to a long-term deal, but they could use the franchise tag on him if they don’t reach agreement before free agency starts.

Last year, the Cowboys signed receiver Michael Gallup to a long-term deal, even though he was coming off a torn ACL.