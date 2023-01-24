Travis Kelce tied with Gronk, behind only Rice and Edelman, in career playoff receiving yards

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has moved into third place in NFL history on the career postseason receiving yards list.

After gaining 98 receiving yards against the Jaguars, Kelce now has 1,389 receiving yards in the playoffs in his career. That moves him into a tie with Rob Gronkowski for the third-most in NFL history.

Kelce would take over second place with 54 receiving yards on Sunday against the Bengals. Currently in second place in NFL history is Julian Edelman, who had 1,442 receiving yards in the playoffs in his career.

To move into first place, Kelce would need to play several more years and keep having big playoff performances. Jerry Rice, with 2,245 career postseason receiving yards, is far and away ahead of the pack, with a record that will likely not be broken any time soon, and perhaps not ever.