With Bill O’Brien back, what’s next for Matt Patricia, Joe Judge?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2023, 7:45 PM EST
New York Giants Vs. New England Patriots At Gillette Stadium (Preseason)
Getty Images

Matt Patricia is out as the Patriots offensive coordinator. Technically, he was never in.

Still, with Bill O’Brien officially returning as the offensive coordinator in both title and duties, Patricia doesn’t really have a job within the Patriots organization. So what happens next for him?

He landed in the position as, technically, senior football advisor/offensive line coach, a year after being a jack of all trades for coach Bill Belichick. That happened in part because, as one source explained it to PFT, there was no job available for Patricia on the defensive coaching staff.

Some have speculated that the Patriots never gave Patricia the title of offensive coordinator in order to justify paying him less, given that his buyout from the Lions ran through 2022. With Patricia getting his pay from his former head-coaching job minus earnings elsewhere, the less the Patriots pay him, the more he gets from Detroit.

He could potentially return to his 2021 role with the Patriots, when he did a little bit of everything for the team. He could leave for a job with another team.

He clearly has something to offer on the defensive side of the ball. Teams currently looking for coordinators would be wise to consider him. And if, for example, former Patriots assistant Brian Flores ends up as head coach of the Cardinals, maybe Flores would want Patricia to run the Arizona defense.

The same mindset applies to Joe Judge. The former Patriots special-teams coordinator and Giants head coach served as the quarterbacks coach in New England during the 2022 season. That development surprised people both inside and outside the organization.

If O’Brien wants his own quarterbacks coach, there quite possibly will be no spot for Judge. Unless he wants to get involved with special teams, again.

Regardless of how it plays out, O’Brien’s return supplants Patricia and Judge as the top two offensive minds in New England. Which, based on what happened in 2022, could make the offense considerably better in 2023.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “With Bill O’Brien back, what’s next for Matt Patricia, Joe Judge?

  4. I think Bill O’Brien will be the next Patriots’ head coach. All these guys are good coaches. Everyone looks a lot smarter when their team has a first ballot HOF QB, but that’s been going on for as long as they’ve been playing football. Don’t blame the coaches for that. We’re the ones having trouble figuring it out.

  6. Lou Anarumo will likely get serious HC consideration. Patricia is a value add on the Defensive side. Do the Bengals look his way if a need arises? Would Patricia be interested?

  7. One thing is for sure, the non Pats fans have been out in droves today with the good news of O’Brien being hired away from Bama.

    Meanwhile, other AFC teams have no coordinators as we speak.

  8. O’Brien’s return supplants Patricia and Judge as the top two offensive minds in New England.

    +++++++++++++++++++++++

    Meaning, Patricia and Judge are both better than Belichick the parasite on offense.

    Meaning, Florio and Simm already realize that Belichick is a garbage on offense, though they won’t admit it.

  9. I see Mayo being groomed for the next head coaching position once BB quits/retires or something physically goes wrong with him….
    Judge should be appointed ST coach
    Patricia got a raw deal but I was never really a fan of his bend don’t break defense way back when….he NEEDS to find another team somewhere away from BB & the Pats as a DC or some type of defensive assistant…. Just not with Pats…
    Pats still need a QB coach, WR coach & O-Line coach…. Possibly a TE Coach as well…. Still lots of work to be done…..
    Mac needs to hit the weights & become stronger to be able to put more ZIP on his throws as well as work on his reads/ability to see the field better…

  11. If anyone needs to go elsewhere it’s Mayo. The dude was selling insurance 4 yrs ago. He has never been involved in an NFL game outside of NE. He needs professional development more than anything but because some 45 yr old fan boys still wear his jersey they assume he must be great. Nobody even knows who does what on the Pats defense.

  12. I would pay to hear unscripted comments by Robert Kraft about the “Patricia Expirement”.

  13. Meaning, Florio and Simm already realize that Belichick is a garbage on offense, though they won’t admit it.

    ——-

    Why not?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.