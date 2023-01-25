A.J. Brown: I’m good to go

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown wasn’t feeling 100 percent at the end of last Saturday’s win over the Giants, but there does not appear to be much concern about his availability for this Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Brown would take part in practice and that the team was hopeful about the weekend. Brown, who appeared to be dealing with a lower body injury, was a lot more definitive about his outlook for the NFC Championship Game.

“I’m good. Good to go. That’s all you need to know,” Brown said, via Dave Spadaro of the team’s website.

Brown had three catches for 22 yards in last weekend’s win and good health would be a good start to improving on that production this weekend.