Aaron Rodgers links his current villain status to Big Pharma

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2023, 8:56 PM EST
Getty Images

As it turns out, the argument that Damar Hamlin secretly died and was replaced by a double on Sunday wasn’t the craziest shit I heard today.

Thanks to Jimmy Traina of SI.com, who listened to Tuesday’s musings from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers so that others (like me) wouldn’t have to, Rodgers suggested at one point that the negative coverage he has received in recent months flows directly from Big Pharma.

Specifically, Rodgers tied negativity directed to him to media sponsored by the three providers of the COVID vaccine, given that Rodgers refused to get one — and then lied about it.

“If you take the right sound bite from the right thing and it’s a station that may or may not have in the past been brought to you by Pfizer they gotta make sure their villain gets cast in the correct light,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk on Tuesday. “And whether or not they’re sponsored by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, whatever it might be, when you go up against some of those powers that be, put yourself in the crosshairs, they’re gonna paint you a certain way. And that’s what the media did to me a couple of years ago. That’s fine. That’s their prerogative. That’s what they wanted to do.”

If Big Pharma was giving out big (or small) checks for calling out Rodgers for playing a Greg Brady “exact words” game with reporters so that he could enjoy the benefits of being vaccinated in 2021 without actually being vaccinated, mine must have gotten lost in the mail. For me, the criticism was about the decision to lie about his status, and then to show up in the press room without a mask, in direct violation of league rules.

The rules were the rules. The NFL and the NFL Players Association negotiated them. If Rodgers didn’t like the rules, he shouldn’t have played. Instead, he defied them until he tested positive.

I didn’t like what he did. I didn’t appreciate the blatant dishonesty. I didn’t agree with the juvenile game of “gotcha” he played with reporters by saying “yeah, I’ve been immunized” when asked whether he’d gotten the vaccine.

For people who are really smart (like Rodgers), there’s an obligation to be intellectually honest. In 2021, Rodgers used his smarts in a failed effort to outsmart others.

I don’t need a check from Big Pharma to say that. I’ll do it for free. He lied. He knows he lied. And now he’s trying to obfuscate his lie by pushing a stupid-ass conspiracy theory that anyone who speaks ill of him isn’t doing it because they genuinely believe he lied but because they’re getting paid to do it.

Permalink 41 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

41 responses to “Aaron Rodgers links his current villain status to Big Pharma

  8. WTF – wtf with this coverage and wtf with these channels covering it and wtf with AR and his entourage and wtf with AJ and the boys

  10. In the eyes of most NFL fans, it’s not the Covid debacle that makes him a villain it’s his arrogance which has no link to Big Pharma, unless he’s on some heavy duty mind altering prescription drugs.

  13. Instead of believing in conspiracy theories, why not oh I don’t know… Research and use critical thinking skills like most educated adults do. You would have found that MNRA technology is a breakthrough that as been in development since the SARS epidemic in 2008 and this breakthrough will one day lead to the cure for most cancers.

  14. Aaron Rodgers is one of the most talented and accomplished quarterbacks of all time. He’s also overly sensitive, inherently dishonest, and selfish.

  15. That’s not cunning. That’s paranoia. The scary, soon-to-be-wearing-if-not-already tinfoil hat kind. And, no, I’m not a clinician and I have never stayed at a Holiday Inn Express.

  16. Now I’m sure he was taking mushrooms when he made that comment. Did them back in the seventies and that stuff makes you say crazy crazy yep you get it.

  19. Mike, your last paragraph sums things up perfectly. Rodgers lied, got exposed, and became indignant about it. It’s his own fault. He painted himself. It was his prerogative to take the deceptive, privileged route nobody else’s.

  20. Factual and well stated. Liars continue to lie to cover up the first. Good football player, but slimy character.

  23. Well said Florio! I am glad someone has not forgotten his bad behavior and is not letting Rodgers get away with continued attempts to lie and distort the record.

    It is one thing to be an anti-vaxxer conspiracy nut. It is another to lie and thumb your nose at the rules while putting innocent people at risk. Rodgers thinks he is a lot smarter than he actually is. I would love to root for this guy but he keeps making it so hard to not detest him. Such a shame. The ironic thing is Rodgers just lectured Zach Wilson about the value of humility. Maybe, a lesson Rodgers would benefit to learn.

  25. Big Pharma, oh I remember him, wrestled Hulk Hogan in Obsessamania 12. Big fella I believe.

  26. packerlies says:
    “Aaron Rodgers is right again.”

    By the name I’m guessing he was lying right?

  29. I didn’t realize that it’s a conspiracy theory to claim that companies are loyal to their lucrative sponsors… thought that was common knowledge.

    What part is the conspiracy? That sponsorships cost money? Or that Pfizer sponsors these programs?

  30. Clearly, being able to throw a football better than most humans does not correlate with actual intelligence and reasoning skills…

  33. The Pillsbury Doughboy, Muppets and the Chucky Cheese band are all coming for you next aaron.

  34. He’s full on conspiracy theory, Art Bell style crazy at this point. Please stop putting a microphone in front of him.

  37. Very well stated.
    Except for the part about Rodgers being “really smart” – not much evidence of that here.

  38. *sigh* Is anyone really taking Aaron Rodgers seriously on this? I can smell the mountain range of manure here in BC, Canada from Wisconsin or California, wherever Rodgers is. Just clickbait stuff to keep Rodgers in the news. I only read this article, because I didn’t know about the Damar Hamlin conspiracy theory.

  39. I have watched football all throughout Aaron’s career. I think he always had the ego, but the dingbat right-wing conspiracy nut job act developed along the way, but I don’t always remember this version of Rodgers that has been flowing for the last few years.

  40. Don’t encourage the anti-vaxx waterheads to spew their idiocy please. Unfortunately their inability to understand basic science somehow inspires them to pop off on topics better left to their intellectual betters, like third graders and above.

  41. The media has made Rogers a villain because he regularly chokes like a dog in the playoffs and because he’s a self-centered liar. Period, end of story.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.