Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams not at Bengals practice

Getty Images

The first Bengals practice of this week looked a lot like their three practices from last week.

Right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams did not practice at all before sitting out last Sunday’s win over the Bills. Reporters at the open portion of Wednesday’s practice said neither player was on the field as the Bengals began their on-field preparations to face the Chiefs.

Cappa hurt his ankle in Week 18 and has not played in either playoff game. Williams dislocated his kneecap in the Wild Card round win over the Ravens.

Max Scharping started in place of Cappa and Jackson Carman got the start with Williams out. The Bengals also have Hakeem Adeniji at right tackle with La'el Collins out, but the patchwork nature of the line didn’t hurt them at all against Buffalo.