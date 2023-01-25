Andy Reid: Mecole Hardman seems to be in a good place

Getty Images

It sounds like Patrick Mahomes‘ injured ankle won’t keep him out of this week’s AFC Championship Game.

But there are a few other players who also may return from injury for Sunday’s matchup.

The Chiefs had Mecole Hardman back off of practice last week, listed with a pelvis injury. Harmdan hasn’t played since Week Nine, suffering a setback late in the regular season. But now things appear headed in a positive direction for the receiver.

“He feels better than he did the last couple weeks. So, that move looked like it worked to this point,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference. “And then, again, we’ll just see how he does every day here. He seems to be in a good place.”

Hardman caught 25 passes for 297 yards with four touchdowns in eight games. He also took four carries for 31 yards with a pair of TDs.

Additionally, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Jody Fortson could be back. Both were designated to return from injured reserve but have not been activated to the 53-man roster.

“There’s a chance [with] either one, probably more Fortson than Clyde,” Reid said. “But we’ll see how it goes.”

The injury report will have Hardman’s status listed but not Edwards-Helaire or Fortson, as they aren’t currently on the roster.