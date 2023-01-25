Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes will probably do everything in Wednesday’s practice

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 25, 2023, 1:02 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs
There’s some good news on the injury front when it comes to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference that Mahomes participated in Kansas City’s morning walk-through and is set to practice in the afternoon.

His exact practice status — full or limited — is to be determined. But Reid noted Mahomes could be full when the injury report comes out later in the day.

“We’ll see,” Reid said. “I think he’ll do probably everything, but we’ll see.”

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half of Saturday’s divisional-round victory over the Jaguars. While he missed some time in the second quarter, he played the entire second half. Reid and Mahomes have maintained since Saturday that Mahomes will play in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals this week.

Reid said he’d like to see how Mahomes functions in Wednesday’s practice, though the quarterback did well in the walk-through.

“He’s had injuries before, so he can bank on that past experience that he’s had. But he’ll do fine,” Reid said. “It’s just a matter of making sure that he’s safe — as safe as you can be out there on a football field.”

6 responses to “Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes will probably do everything in Wednesday’s practice

  1. Bad idea. They need to do a Steve McNair. Sit out all practices and let it heal as much as possible, show up on Sunday fully taped and novocained, win the game, and go back in the ice tub in excruciating pain on Monday.

  2. Mahomes is badly hobbled. If this was the regular season he’d be out 3-5 weeks. If he does go…he’ll be a shell of himself. Mobility is a huge part of his game. I wouldn’t believe what the Walrus is pitching. Could just be blowing smoke and will have to go to Henne.

