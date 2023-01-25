Bengals are drawing more and more local TV interest

Getty Images

The Bengals are the bomb.

The nation is coming to terms with it, and folks in Cincinnati are becoming more and more hooked on the local team.

Via the Cincinnati Business Courier, Sunday’s playoff game between the Bengals and the Bills generated a greater audience in Greater Cincinnati than last February’s Super Bowl game, in which the Bengals faced the Rams.

Per the report, 475,000 households watched at least part of the Buffalo playoff game on the local CBS affiliate. That equates to a 49.9 rating. For the Super Bowl LVI, 436,8000 households tuned in from Cincinnati, a 46.1 rating.

It also exceeded local viewership for last year’s AFC Championship, which was viewed by 442,900 Cincinnati households.

This weekend, the local ratings will likely be even higher in Cincinnati. Ditto for the Super Bowl, if the Bengals qualify for the game for the second straight year.