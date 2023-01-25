Brian Daboll, Kyle Shanahan, Doug Pederson are finalists for AP coach of the year

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 25, 2023, 9:03 AM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
The Associated Press has announced its finalists for coach of the year and the list includes three strong contenders.

Brian Daboll, Kyle Shanahan, and Doug Pederson are the three head coaches up for the award.

Daboll — who was PFT’s coach of the year — took a Giants team that had not finished above .500 since 2016 and finished 9-7-1. The club went from 31st in both points scored and total yards in consecutive years under former head coach Joe Judge to No. 15 in points and No. 18 in total yards.

Shanahan’s 49ers team started the season with Trey Lance at quarterback but then went to Jimmy Garoppolo when Lance got hurt. And when Garoppolo was injured, the team turned to the last pick of the draft in quarterback Brock Purdy. San Francisco nevertheless won the NFC West at 13-4 and finished No. 5 in total yards and No. 6 in points scored.

After last year’s disaster under former head coach Urban Meyer, the Jaguars won the AFC South in the first season of Pederson’s tenure. Trevor Lawrence looked a lot more like a franchise quarterback in his second season, throwing for 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the regular season. As a rookie in 2021, Lawrence finished tied for the league lead with 17 interceptions and tossed just 12 touchdowns.

The AP coach of the year winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9.

3 responses to “Brian Daboll, Kyle Shanahan, Doug Pederson are finalists for AP coach of the year

  1. Pederson should win it hands down. He took a totally dysfunctional team that had the worst record in the NFL and they won their Division and a playoff game. The Jags will be good for the next several years. Dabol won’t see continued success in New York he had a decent year but got embarrassed and exposed by the Eagles. The Giants will finish 3rd or 4th next year in their division. Shanahan has the best talent money can buy and they should be good even if you put Dak in at QB and they made the ayoffs last year.

  2. Gotta love that Zac Taylor gets no love. Another chip on the shoulder. Seriously back to back AFC Championships mean nothing.

