Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2023, 10:42 AM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity.

“I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t control it next February because [if] Brady gets hurt, we go 10-7, and it’s an open interview for the job. . . . I got 31 [coaches and their] families that depend on me. My wife is big on not letting all those families down.”

Now, nearly a third of those families have been let down, because those coaches have been let go.

So how is Arians feeling about the moves?

“Not happy. Very unhappy. Extremely unhappy,” Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said this week on WDAE radio, via JoeBucsFan.com.

“Having had some interaction with him about it . . . he’s disappointed,” Stroud said. “You know, he’s disappointed. I guess that’s the biggest thing. You know, he wanted Todd to have this opportunity. He wanted to keep this staff together. He wanted these [coaching] families to be together. Many of them have another year on their contracts. Many of them thought they would be here as long as Todd is the head coach, were told as much, and that’s not the case. And so he’s hurt by it. I don’t know if you’re going to see him around much next year.”

Arians spent 2022 in a made-up job, furthering the perception that he was forced out, not that he chose to walk away. With his contract now expired, Arians can go wherever he wants.

He’s officially retired. Then again, he was retired when he went to work for the Colts in 2012. He also was retired when he took the job in Tampa Bay. Although Arians has been connected to no head-coaching vacancies for 2023 (maybe he should be), Arians could serve an important role with a team that would benefit from his knowledge, experience, and expertise.

  1. Aparently, his position as “Senior Football Consultant” or whatever they were calling him doesn’t carry all that much weight.

  2. I’ve been a Bucs fan for almost 30 years and there’s no way Arians “retired”. He was forced out. Point blank.

  3. So a former coach in a new made up position, that has no control over what happens with a team’s staff or roster is upset that some people got fired after a bad season? Ok. Well I’m upset that a bunch of people got laid off at Google even though I have no control over their management or employees. See it sounds pretty stupid.

  4. They should have fired Arians, or asked him to stay home last year. He is the cloud hanging over this team. His presence undermines the head coach on all levels.

  6. SO ARE THE FANS!
    Not because lefty was fired but because Bowles wasn’t…
    One of the sorriest HC in the NFL!

  7. “…were told as much…”

    IF true that’s some slimy stuff right there and will tarnish the organization’s reputation.

  8. Pretty simple. They badly underperformed their talent. Yes a lot of it had to do with Tom Brady’s skills going into the tank but they should have been a better team than they showed. That comes back to the coaches.

  10. Much rather see him than Dennis Allen as head coach for the saints. Arians turned bucs into winners instead of losers.

  11. They haven’t fired enough staff and made one very critical error passing the baton to Bowles.

  12. Arians thought Tampa Bay would go 10-7 this year *if* Brady got hurt and missed games, leading to the team looking for a new HC. They ended up going 8-9 with Brady starting all 17 and keeping their HC.

    Lesson: Don’t invest money on what BA tells you.

  14. People love to take jabs at BA. He’s an arrogant blowhard etc. But he’s proven time and again that he was the glue holding it all together. Indy was not the same without him. AZ fell apart after him, making it clear he was the true leader there. Then we had this year in Tampa where they were nothing even close to what they were when he was in charge. He’s not everyone’s cup of tea, and I get that, but he’s proven to be a damn good coach who’s been missed every time he’s left.

  15. Arians was a great head coach. Turned every team he went to into a winner including the Cardinals. It’s a shame he never got a shot until age 60.

  16. Since no one else is saying it, I will say it…Bowles fired these coaches so that he could save himself. It’s as simple as that. I wonder what the Fritz Pollard folks think about this.

  17. One of the league’s greatest blowhards. Overrated, too. Always needed an All Pro QB and loaded weaponry to function or he failed miserably like in Arizona or TB with Winston.

    How he hasn’t figured out he got lucky with the timing of Brady’s exit, Gronk and Brown in tow, and years of 1st rd picks lined up in Tampa for him, I have no idea.

  23. Wanted Bowles to have his opportunity? He had an opportunity with the Jets and stunk the joint out. And Bowles still had that same stupid clueless smirk on his face with the Bucs as he did in New York. He’s a worse coach than Arians, if that’s even possible.

