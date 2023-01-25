Buccaneers announce completed interview with Klint Kubiak for OC

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 25, 2023, 2:44 PM EST
New coaching staff for the Denver Broncos
Getty Images

The Buccaneers have officially gotten their search for a new offensive coordinator underway.

Tampa Bay announced on Wednesday that the club has completed an interview with Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak, the son of former Texans and Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, just finished his first season with Denver. Before that, he was with the Vikings from 2019-2021, first as the team’s quarterbacks coach and then as its offensive coordinator.

The 2022 season was actually Kubiak’s second stint with the Broncos, as he was an offensive assistant from 2016-2018.

Kubiak, 35, is one candidate to replace Byron Leftwich, who was fired following Tampa Bay’s loss to Dallas in the wild-card round.

7 responses to “Buccaneers announce completed interview with Klint Kubiak for OC

  1. Nothing like poaching coaches from one of the worst offenses in the league to be your offensive coordinator.

  4. Family connections and nepotism is great. Klint did have to start at the bottom of coaching staff. But, he was always employed by a Div 1 Power 5 football program or NFL team. Is that really starting at the bottom? The money is still okay. And, your already inside the NFL bubble. So, Klint would be able to network, build relationships, and be visible for opportunities. He never had to coach for a tiny college football program making peanuts.

  5. His last season with Denver was not good. He was decent as OC of the Vikings. But I would look elsewhere.

