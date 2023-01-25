Commanders seek to interview Anthony Lynn for offensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 25, 2023, 5:52 PM EST
Anthony Lynn is the latest candidate for the Commanders’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

The Commanders have requested an interview with Lynn, who is currently the 49ers’ assistant head coach/running backs coach, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Lynn was head coach of the Chargers from 2017 to 2020, going 33-31 in four seasons. He has had two stints as an offensive coordinator, in Detroit in 2021 and in Buffalo in 2016.

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after a disappointing 2022 season. Other names that have been mentioned as potential Commanders offensive coordinator candidates include Thomas Brown, Eric Studesville, Charles London, Ken Zampese and Pat Shurmur.

2 responses to “Commanders seek to interview Anthony Lynn for offensive coordinator

  1. Tough for this organization to hire the top candidates. Probably resort to recruiting for OC at High Schools.

  2. Seems like a solid coach but why is everyone raving about the striking turn ard for Goff after he left? Ben Johnson is getting looks at HC because is flipped the Lynn script. That’s an upgrade?

    Need a sick package for Tommy B. and Sean P. Sorry Ron is a damn good man but record shows he is below average coach.

