Cowboys move on from George Edwards, Skip Peete

As noted last night, all but four of the Cowboys’ coaches have contracts that expired following the 2022 season. Two of those coaches will not be back.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, senior defensive assistant George Edwards (pictured) and running backs coach Skip Peete will not return. Both have completed their three-year contracts.

Edwards arrived in 2020, with head coach Mike McCarthy. Edwards has worked as defensive coordinator with three different teams.

Peete also arrived in 2020. It was his second stint with the Cowboys. He also has worked as running backs coach for the Bears and Rams.

  1. If my feeble memory serves correct, he was the D coordinator under Zim, which means he wasn’t really the D coordinator. This is surprising as I thought the Dallas D was pretty strong this year.

  3. Large changes are needed on the offensive side of the coaching staff. Would be great to keep Quinn & his staff on defense, & since there’s no salary cap on coaches I suspect the front office will attempt to do what it takes to keep him.

  4. purpleguy says:

    If my feeble memory serves correct, he was the D coordinator under Zim, which means he wasn’t really the D coordinator.

    +++++

    Maybe. In Zimmer’s first six seasons they never finished lower than 11th in points allowed. In Zimmer’s last two seasons (without Edwards) they finished 24th and 29th.

