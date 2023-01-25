Crazy, disturbing Damar Hamlin conspiracy theory emerges

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2023, 1:01 PM EST
Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
Getty Images

In many respects, the modern world has lost its damn mind.

Conspiracy theories abound, over anything. Over everything. And it was unavoidable, we suppose, that some nutty conspiracy theory would emerge regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Our original plan was to ignore it. To give it no attention, no credence, no oxygen. Sometimes, however, it’s important for the rational to expose the irrational, so that some of the rational aren’t tempted to swallow the crazy-ass cheese.

As it relates to Hamlin, there’s actually a theory — completed unsupported by a shred of evidence — that Hamlin died from the COVID vaccine and that he has been replaced by a body double.

Think about that one. The person who attended Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Bills isn’t Damar Hamlin. It’s someone else, disguised as Damar Hamlin. And, presumably, his family and his teammates are in on it.

It made for an interesting premise in the movie Dave. It makes for an embarrassingly ridiculous suggestion in the real-life story of Damar.

And some in the media are presenting it as if it’s a subject of legitimate debate. Earlier this week, Josh Allen was actually asked — with a straight face — to respond to it.

Modern journalism often raises thorny questions of reporting facts versus expressing opinions. The specific facts the media chooses to report often carry strong implicit opinions. Simply by acknowledging a kooky conspiracy theory (without quickly calling it kooky), we’re essentially saying, “Many people are saying . . . .”

So if we in the media are going to mention something that we know or should know is wrong, we need to have the willingness to say, “Folks, this is wrong. People should know better. You should know better. Please, apply some common sense.”

Thus, to summarize: Folks, this is wrong. People should know better. You should know better. Please, apply some common sense.

How would that look in this case? Well, instead of presenting the subject to Allen as something that “mainstream media outlets” are “saying the fix is in, that was not Damar” and asking him to “debunk” it, the question would have gone something like this: “Josh, have you seen this crazy fucking story about Damar Hamlin dying from the COVID vaccine and being replaced by a body double? Can you believe someone would actually buy that bullshit?”

Permalink 44 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

44 responses to “Crazy, disturbing Damar Hamlin conspiracy theory emerges

  4. Never heard that, the only people I see spreading that rumor are those that get paid for clicks. I did hear the one that it was a body double at the game (but not that he was dead) since no one actually saw his face. I did think it was pretty ridiculous though that the Bills didn’t announce his presence at the stadium until they needed a third down stop at the goal line- lol.

  5. Conspiracy theories have been proven to be rather accurate over the last few decades. From 2016 through 2020 all we were told by the media is ‘Russia, Russia, Russia + collusion’, when the facts clearly showed that the narrative was false. Same goes for ‘COVID’.
    Therefore it is not implausible for the media to be in on the Damar Hamlin body double story, follow the money and motivation, his family stands to make money, the media uses the story for content purposes, the imposter makes some money for his part. This is definitely possible.

  7. What was Hamlin’s vaccination status? You used to fixate about that above and beyond everything else, what happened there?

  9. Such theories are not entirely surprising given that all the photos and video taken of Damar Hamlin at the Buffalo stadium did not show anybody who be conclusively identified as Hamlin, particularly when those around him were dressed and uncovered in a fashion that would allow them to be identified. Certainly, too many people would have had to have been in on the switch, but the fact is that no video shown from the Buffalo stadium would constitute any sort of proof that the masked individual dressed in the hooded jacket was actually Damar Hamlin.

  11. Lol I can’t stop laughing at this. It makes 0 sense and it’s funny because the story actually has legs. I did see a couple of these conspiracy videos and it was odd he was walking around concealing his face and staying away from cameras but what’s being peddled is really the last thing I’m thinking. I’m sure he will speak about this in time. Just funny nonsense.

  14. Our original plan was to ignore it. To give it no attention, no credence, no oxygen. Sometimes, however, it’s important to get more clicks to the website.*

  15. I wondered how long it would take for this to be mentioned in PFT (no snark – was just curious). Continued prayers for Damar and his family and the doctors treating him. And ‘Dave’ was actually a pretty decent movie if you had no expectation and just wanted to enjoy a flick.

  16. As we have seen from the past 7-8 years or so, people will believe anything the media will tell them. Why is this surprising to anyone?

  20. There is a non-covid related reason for him using a body double. Perhaps he felt pressure to attend the game to give the team a boost since many outlets (including this one) predicted that he would. He may have not felt up to going to the game, but wanted to see if he could give the team and crowd a boost so he planned with him family (and possibly stadium security) to have a cousin/friend or whoever go covered up to act as him. That is possible. I’m not saying he is dead, but that could have very well been a body double.

  21. It takes a serious commitment to be paranoid enough to believe this story. You don’t just wake up one morning and go full antivaxxer.

  22. Some people just need to believe there’s a “boogie man” around everyone corner to help justify their perception of reality. i.e. alternative facts.

  23. The fact that there are so many of these nonsense theories out there that have life is a direct result of a broken education system that doesn’t teach critical thinking, among other skills.

  25. Thank you for pointing out the absurdity, the stupidity of such alt conspiracies. Reminds us all of the dangers Maga-crowd presents.

  29. Hey for years we heard about Russian Collusion and it was a big lie that was propagated by the media and the opposition party.

  30. Sadly, those same people are now “leaders” in congress. We’re f’n doomed as a society

  31. I agree that a connection to Covid is pretty far-fetched (although not 0%), but my big question is why did Hamlin keep his face covered by a hoodie all game even though he was in an indoor suite. Conspiracy question: “what was he hiding on his head/face?”

  33. Don’t laugh. That would explain K’Neal Harry’s performance after coming out of college. Great! I knew Bill Belichick wasn’t to blame for that horrendous first round pick.

  35. Steele Dossier anyone? The media and their allies coordinate lies via social media and this craziness surprises you?.

  36. It is unfortunate a political party have to weaponize COVID to create doubt by drawing people in emotionally just to earn votes. People also can’t tell the difference between watching news vs watching commentary. It’s sad.

  37. Now it is all coming together because I could have sworn that was Kirk Cousins out there playing as Josh Allen and Antonio Brown playing as Diggs…

  39. This is just the way these days. The internet is awesome – but also terrible.

    How many crazy conspiracy theories do we hear just in the comments on this site? It’s jaw-dropping reading the reactions on some of these articles – especially when the league decided to do a neutral site in the playoffs. But really, all season.

  40. If I could buy stock in human stupidity I’d be in position to buy the Commanders.

  41. This stuff sells because the cognitive sophistication of the public is pitifully low as reflected by our current political divide. Truth is not longer respect rather reject when in conflict with a persons agenda. People have become mentally lazy and easily fooled hence the popularity of entertain news like Fox etc.

  43. Well now the bell has been rung for all the red-hatters to make their presence known. Thanks for nothing, PFT.

  44. Yes that conspiracy theory is dumb and baseless, but this piece reads like Mike is lashing out because he, very publicly, ate the crazy cheese about the vaccine in the first place.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.