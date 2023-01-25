De Smith: NFL has “probably been the largest group of bullies” in American labor history

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's Super Bowl Press Conference
Getty Images

Outgoing, eventually, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith isn’t bashful about stirring things up. When Smith recently appeared on The Pivot podcast, he brought a big-ass spoon.

Via Sports Business Daily, Smith said that fans “don’t understand” the battle between the NFL and its players.

“The league has probably been the largest group of bullies in the labor market in the history of labor in America,” Smith explained. “We have a great business and it’s a multibillion-dollar business and yes, we’ve had people declare war on labor forever, but I don’t know of another business in America that has antitrust exemptions, they answer to no one, . . . there’s no board of directors, there’s no transparency, there’s no oversight. The only people who can ever stand up to the National Football League [are the players].”

Even then, the players will only do so much. As Smith acknowledged, the NFLPA’s “real leverage” comes from the ability to “withhold our services.” But it’s not easy to get players to do that.

“It just comes down to an issue of will,” Smith said. And the reality is that most players will not sacrifice the ability to play football and the ability to get paid to play football in the name of some broader, long-term objective.

And it’s more than that. Smith wants players to stop engaging in gratuitous promotion of the NFL.

“Stop giving away things for free,” Smith said. “When you put your jersey or something else on your Instagram post, I think that’s great . . . but you know who loves it more than you? The NFL and the team. They’re getting full promotion about how much you love the game and how much you love them without them paying you a cent.”

Smith actually described the push and pull between the NFL and the players as a “battle between good and evil,” and that Commissioner Roger Goodell is “not there for the players.”

The NFL continues to benefit from the fact that the fans tend to line up behind the teams, and thus the owners, because players come and go and teams don’t. It makes it easier for the owners to impose their will, because if the players ever exercise their will, the fans will be more upset with the players than the owners.

Frankly, the league could squeeze the players even more than they have. It’s almost as if the league goes a little easy on the players in order to keep the mismatch from becoming even more obvious than it is.

39 responses to “De Smith: NFL has “probably been the largest group of bullies” in American labor history

  1. Dee, when strike busters are carrying baseball bats, then you’re dealing with the largest group of bullies. C’mon man.

  2. If someone doesn’t like the way the NFL operates, they don’t have to play and get paid millions of dollars. Nobody is being forced to play football. It’s voluntary employment.

  3. Bullies? Wow. The only proper response to such immature and victimizing language is “nanny nanny boo boo!”
    What was it last time? Multi millionaires crying about being “back on the plantation?”

  4. It is really hard to get worked up about billionaires potentially bullying millionaires. I’m sure the owners have flexed on them plenty, but the players appear to be doing ok. It’s not exactly analogous to large mine owners taking advantage of coal miners.

  5. We’re supposed to feel sorry for these guys? Has there ever been an organization that turned as many jock neanderthals into multi-millionaires? Without the league, most of these guys are driving and loading trucks for UPS.

  6. Really? De Smith’s NFLPA FORCE players to pay for their services, players do NOT have a choice in the matter. Please tell me again…..WHO are the bullies?

  9. Am I reading The Onion? This guy can’t be serious. The players hire people to man the picket lines for them. They can’t even be bothered to picket themselves.

    Has he never, even once, opened a history book? Families went without food for lack of a paycheck when striking against the auto companies, trucking companies, etc…

    Billionaires and millionaires fighting over a pile of billions. Cry us a river.

  10. There is a reason why NFL is the most watched sport. Nothing better than NFL football and the way they operate we keep the competitive balance and fairness in contracts. Every sport should follow and not guarantee contracts for overpaid players you get stuck with like the ridiculous long baseball contracts.

  11. Yeah its kinda tough to feel sorry for these guys. Most former NFL players even the ones that have some long -term injuries said they would do it again. This was even before the ridiculous salaries now so good luck. I love football but kinda ready for the league to fail though so the salaries and cost of the game would come way down. Not likely to happen until people stop going and shockingly it appears that lots of people can afford 300-1000 tickets.

  12. I will admit I’m more sympathetic to the multi millionaire players, over the billionaire owners. With that said it’s basically no sympathy at all.

  13. Reminds me of Warren Sapp saying owners were masters and players were slaves lol. I didn’t know slaves were paid at all let alone millions.

  14. eaglesfan22 says:
    January 25, 2023 at 4:31 pm
    We’re supposed to feel sorry for these guys? Has there ever been an organization that turned as many jock neanderthals into multi-millionaires? Without the league, most of these guys are driving and loading trucks for UPS.
    __________

    What’s wrong with driving and loading trucks for UPS? It’s honest work and UPS employees make an excellent salary.

  15. He really said that playing in the NFL is (probably) worse than slavery. Quite a take.

  16. Apparently He’s never heard of the Railroad. They don’t have Congress forcing them back to work with no ability to strike.

  17. The players should form a union. A real union. That’s not the NFL’s responsibility. You don’t need to be a bully to beat up the current NFLPA. It’s as if the owners put together the NFLPA. They just aren’t very good at representing the players. It’s not the owner’s job to make sure the players are properly represented

  18. Enough with the victim mentality BS. D.Smith is a carpet begging, power hungry lawyer. He gets paid his multi million jack a year in his ivory tower to penteficat this trash. SMH

  19. florioisntverysmart says:
    January 25, 2023 at 4:31 pm

    It is really hard to get worked up about billionaires potentially bullying millionaires.

    ====================

    On the contrary, lots of folks do get worked up about it — in favor of the billionaires!

  20. If he feels that way, why doesn’t he just use the money he got from the NFL and the publicity of it, to retire because of how mean they are.

  21. DeMaurice “I will say anything to Cover my Butt” Smith speaks out of both sides of his mouth. If the NFL is such bullies then YOU DID NOT DO YOUR JOB. Every meeting this guy is the last one in and the first one out. No one is putting a gun to anyone’s head to play this game and former players will be the first to say – the money they get now a days is a windfall again due to the efforts of former players.

  22. Oh, cry me a river. The players are not victims. A few years in the league and they’ll never have to work again in their lives, if they’re smart with their money. From what I’ve seen, most fans are sick of hearing football players whine about how they don’t make enough because of greedy owners. How ironic can you get?

  23. Hilarious the players have it better than ever and work less than ever to get it , Johnny Unitas sold ice in the off-season when he played buck up butter cups.

  24. The biggest issue the nflpa faces besides poor leadership is a divided union base. You can’t expect guys who are fighting for roster spots year in and out, while making the league minimum to vote for a strike so guys like Rodgers, Wilson, Watson etc.can sign even bigger deals.
    Drew Brees had historic contracts and expected guys making the league min to care about the franchise tag, bit why would they? Each season was always their last to make money to set them up for some measure of financial freedom

  25. And how would you suggest the players stand up to this horrible treatment ,miss game checks lololololololololol

  26. I was going to write something about how ridiculous this was but pretty much everyone else posted the obvious,so I’ll just leave it right there!

  27. Why hasn’t De Smith sat out of negotiations and given his salary away to charities instead to make a statement? Oh that’s right, he wants the money. Just like the players.

  28. The average NFL salary is $2.7million per year. That’s way more than most, if not all, labor workers in the world. And that doesn’t count the free uniforms, free healthcare, and free workout equipment … among other freebies. To get there; these players were afforded free college. Can De Smith name one other workplace in the labor market that affords their employees that much?!

  29. The only players with any real value that will hit the league and owners’ pockets are top tier franchise QBs. And since they get paid the most and treated the best, they can never be convinced to strike. Just about any other position is replaceable.

    Smith shouldn’t be talking either. As a leader of one of the richest group of “workers”, he’s barely made any progress to help players.

  31. Mr. Smith, you lose people when the hyperbole just goes straight to BS. He’d have been find pointing out the lack of any sort of controls and accountability, but don’t try to compare this to working in a coal or steel mine, drilling on offshore oil rigs, and any other host of jobs where employers take advantage of employees. Before the union gave it up in the last round, NFL owners matched 401(k) contributions 200%. Don’t know any other business that does that. And the pension contributions per player are six figures per player every year. And many other things. I didn’t see the owners cut the cap or lay off employees when COVID hit. They borrowed against future cap dollars to keep salaries up. That doesn’t sound all too bullying. Sure they try to nickel and dime players. Most employers do. But this isn’t the “company town” thing where players owe money at the end of the month/year, etc. You don’t think players are well treated? Do your job better. He essentially admitted he doesn’t do his job well enough.

  32. If true, then the Players and their representatives are the largest group of victims who keep bending over for more & more abuse.
    Smith is right that ultimately it’s the players who need to speak up and protect themselves.

  33. Lol. The NFL is is a nasty bully indeed. But if you are going to compare across history you are going to be appalled at what you run into. Even just American history there has been much much worse. Maybe as far as whats going currently today they earn high ranking.

  35. Did I miss the Owners having the President send in the army to break up a football strike?
    Or killing strikers? Or forcing the player to live in “Company Towns”, and only be able to buy stuff at “Company Stores”, with “Company Script $”?

  36. Let’s not pretend that collective bargaining agreements in pro-sports are equivalent to normal labor union agreements. I get why they exist, because players deserve their piece of the pie, but I don’t think fans really want to hear millionaires and billionaires argue about how to split up the hard earned money the fans have provided for tickets, merchandise, tv and streaming packages, etc.

    It’s a free market and people are willing to pay (apparently), but don’t whine about it. Make it invisible to the fans. The product that is the NFL could be much more affordable and all of the players and owners would still be rich. You are all very lucky. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

  37. Yeah the minimum wage is what almost anybody would like to earn for working almost 6 months a year. If only they had the opportunity for endorsements and other money making gigs because of being in the NFL. Oh wait! Dee sorry the mustard is not Grey Pupon.

  38. I’m pro-player and pro-union, but it sure is hard to thing of De Smith as anything but a failure on so many levels.

  39. He’s not wrong. The same people who take the side of the owners are the same people who tell minimum wage workers if they don’t like it to find a new job and then complain when there’s nobody to make their hamburger

