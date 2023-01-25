Deebo Samuel officially has limited practice

Getty Images

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in his pre-practice briefing that receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle) would not practice Wednesday. Samuel did, though.

The 49ers released their practice report, and it shows Samuel as a limited participant.

He played 63 of 66 snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys.

It is the first time Samuel has popped up on the practice report since Week 18 when he was listed with ankle and knee injuries and had limited work on two of the three practice days. Samuel missed four games in the regular season.

The rest of the report was as expected: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), running back Christian McCaffrey (calf), running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) and left tackle Trent Williams (rest) did not practice; defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (oblique) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) were limited.