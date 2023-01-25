Dolphins are expected to interview Kris Richard

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2023, 10:28 AM EST
NFL: DEC 05 Giants at Dolphins
Getty Images

The Dolphins are interviewing a pair of defensive coordinator candidates on Wednesday and they’re expected to add another name to that list in the coming days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins have requested an interview with Saints co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Kris Richard. Richard is expected to take that interview.

Richard joined the Saints as their defensive backs coach in 2021 and joined Ryan Nielsen as co-defensive coordinators after Dennis Allen became the head coach in New Orleans. He also spent three seasons as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2019.

Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai and former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio are the two coaches interviewing with the team on Wednesday. They’ve also interviewed their linebackers coach Anthony Campanile.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Dolphins are expected to interview Kris Richard

  1. Wasn’t too long ago that Richard was a HC candidate. He’d be a good hire for them as DC.

  2. Saints have lost enough needed and key players through terrible trades along with franchise qb and premier head coach. Despite that, their defense has remained elite throughout most of the season for several years. Losing Richard and Neilson will probably bring that to an end as well. Total implosion with crippling cap and lost draft picks.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.