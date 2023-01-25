Dolphins interviewing Vic Fangio, Sean Desai for defensive coordinator today

Getty Images

The Dolphins are interviewing two defensive coordinator candidates today.

Vic Fangio and Sean Desai will both get their interviews for the Miami vacancy today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Fangio went just 19-30 in three years as the Broncos’ head coach, but he is widely regarded as one of the best defensive coaches in football, and he’ll be a strong hire for any team that adds him as s defensive coordinator.

Desai is currently the Seahawks’ associate head coach and defensive assistant. He was the Bears’ defensive coordinator in 2021 and has been named as a candidate for multiple defensive coordinator openings this offseason.