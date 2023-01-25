Frank Clark has 12 postseason sacks, tied with Reggie White for fourth all-time

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is establishing himself as one of the most productive pass rushers in NFL playoff history.

Clark sacked Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Saturday, the 12th sack of Clark’s postseason career. That moves him into a tie with Reggie White for the fourth-most ever.

The all-time record for postseason sacks is 16, set by Willie McGinest during his 18 playoff games with the Patriots. Second all-time is 14.5 by Bruce Smith, who played in 20 postseason games with the Bills. And the third most is 12.5, set by Terrell Suggs in his 18 postseason games with the Ravens. (Suggs also played in three postseason games with the Chiefs, but didn’t record a sack in any of them.)

Clark had three sacks in five postseason games with the Seahawks and now has nine in 10 postseason games with the Chiefs.