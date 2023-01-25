Get Playmakers ebook for only $3.99 today

PublicAffairs

Every so often, but not very often, the Playmakers ebook is available for only $3.99. Today is one of those days.

So if you still haven’t purchased it, here’s your chance to get it for less than a pack of cigarettes. Unless you (like me) buy only the cheapest cigarettes around.

Although it came out nearly a year ago, the themes and arguments and essays of Playmakers still have relevance. Above all else, it’s a modern history of the most popular sport in America, written by someone who has been plugged into the NFL matrix every single day since PFT went live on November 1, 2001.

It’s just for today. So if you want it for only $3.99, get it now.

Meanwhile, I’ve honored my promise from three weeks ago to stop mentioning my free Christmas book, On Our Way Home. On January 4, I had taken it down until next holiday season. Which prompted more than a few “hey assface, I wasn’t done with it” emails.

So I brought it back the next day, with a promise to leave it up until February 2. If you haven’t finished it, or if you haven’t started it, the clock is ticking. (It probably takes about three hours to read, especially if you skip the drivel parts.)

Here’s the landing page with links to all chapters. And if, like me, you have no interest in reading a Christmas story one month after Christmas, think of it as a story about weed. (It isn’t, but that may get you to try it.)

I was stunned by the number of people who read it, and by their responses. I’m also stunned by the number of people who have bought Playmakers, and I’ve resisted the temptation to think of them as suckers.

At $3.99, that would be impossible.

So buy one cheap, get the other one free. Or just get the other one free. Your call.