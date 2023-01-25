Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown not on Eagles’ practice report

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown both said Wednesday they were good to go for this week. The team’s practice report confirmed that.

Neither player is on the practice report.

Hurts missed two games after injuring his right shoulder in Week 15. He returned in Week 18 but didn’t come off the practice report until last week.

Hurts said Wednesday that he’s “felt better, but it doesn’t really matter.”

Brown appeared to be dealing with a lower body injury late in Saturday’s win over the Giants, but the injury was not disclosed and apparently won’t be. He called himself “good to go.”

Every player on the Eagles’ 53-player roster took part in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice. Only right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) were limited.

That’s good news for Maddox, who has not played since a toe injury on Christmas Eve against the Cowboys.

6 responses to “Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown not on Eagles’ practice report

  5. @uncle joey

    If your coming into this game HOPING a QB will make mistakes you’re ALREADY scared

    I’m not HOPING I’m KNOWING we’re GONNA turn ur offense over with our defense and run it down ur throats, with misdirection, screen games and play action

    You already LOST and RIGHTFULLY so….

    9ERS ARE WINNING SUPERBOWL THIS SEASON

  6. Purdy Made mistakes vs Dallas, they just let him off the hook like the pass that hit Diggs in the hands.

    I LOOOVE all this “the eagles have to do x,y, & z to be able to beat the 49ers…”. Nahhhh, this is our house, we have the MVP candidate, we have 2 #1 receivers, we have a tight end that can control the middle of the field, a RB that can hit homeruns also AND the #2 defense that’s behind the #1 D by about 15 yards. The 49ers & Purdy will need to play a damn close to perfect game to beat the eagles in our house but that’s not happening. Brock Purdy isn’t gonna have that nice, quiet huddle anymore. Say goodbye to being able to communicate at the line of scrimmage. That whole team is in for a rude awakening Sunday. Remember what KC did to that defense, round 2 is a couple days away. Game management ain’t gonna work for their offense this week, we’ll see what he’s made of since the birds have the personnel to take away the first read consistently. The kid is a great story, hopefully this playoff run is enough to keep him on the field next season, seems like a nice enough kid

