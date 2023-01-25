Joe Burrow: To me, Chiefs are still the team to beat and we’re coming for them

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 25, 2023, 4:02 PM EST
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
For the second consecutive year, quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals will take on the chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

But while Cincinnati is the conference’s defending champion — and is favored in this weekend’s game — Burrow is still taking a kind of underdog mentality into Sunday.

“We’ve been in these spots. We have the experience,” Burrow said in his Wednesday press conference. “We know what team we’re playing — a team that’s been to this game in the last five seasons and they’ve all been in that stadium. So, to me, they’re still the team to beat. And we’re coming for them. But we know it’s going to be tough. We know it’s going to be hard fought and we know the kind of players they have on that side.”

Burrow and the Bengals have gone 3-0 against the Chiefs since last year’s regular season. At this point, it’s kind of like a division matchup.

“It really is, played them twice in the last two seasons and, really, basically a month apart each time,” Burrow said. “So, we know them, they know us. It’s going to be a fun one.”

Burrow completed 25-of-31 passes for 286 yards with a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards with a TD in Cincinnati’s Week 13 victory over Kansas City.

3 responses to “Joe Burrow: To me, Chiefs are still the team to beat and we’re coming for them

  1. Got to beat Chiefs one more time at the Arrowhead invitational and I think the respect level will go sky high.

  2. I really like Burrow. He’s not whiner and just plays. His team has more often than not let him down, but he doesn’t act like his entitled. If Burrow wins a Snoopy Bowl, he will move up into serious company. He can then brag like Ewwin Wawgers.

