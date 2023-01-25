Justin Jefferson, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes are AP offensive player of the year finalists

Getty Images

The Associated Press are announcing finalists for the NFL’s year-end awards on Wednesday and they’ve moved on to the contenders for offensive player of the year.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was PFT’s choice for the award and he is one of the three finalists. Jefferson led the league with 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards this season and also caught eight touchdowns. One of his catches was a one-handed fourth down grab against the Bills that stands as one of the best plays of the year in one of the best games of the season.

Two quarterbacks join Jefferson as finalists. Patrick Mahomes is viewed as the favorite for MVP after throwing for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns for the 14-3 Chiefs while Jalen Hurts‘ breakout season with the Eagles will likely make him a finalist for that award as well.

All of the AP awards will be announced at the NFL Honors show on Thursday, February 9.