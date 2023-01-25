Kyle Shanahan on Charles Omenihu: We’ll let legal process play out, he’s available this week

Getty Images

49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, but he was with the team on Wednesday and he’s expected to remain with them for the NFC Championship Game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that the 49ers will let the legal process play out with Omenihu, who is accused of pushing a woman to the ground during an argument. Omenihu was booked and released after posting bail.

Shanahan said that Omenihu will play this weekend as long as he’s healthy and the league confirmed that Omenihu will remain available in a statement that also said the case will be reviewed down the line.

“The matter will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status,” the league’s statement said.

Omenihu has appeared in every game for the 49ers this season. He had 20 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in the regular season and three tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in the playoffs.