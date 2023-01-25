Nick Sirianni: Individual awards are nice, but we have much bigger things ahead

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2023, 12:45 PM EST
NFL: JAN 21 NFC Divisional Playoffs - Giants at Eagles
Getty Images

The Eagles are the top seed in the NFC playoffs this season, but that wasn’t enough to make head coach Nick Sirianni a finalist for the Associated Press’ coach of the year award.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made the cut for the final three, which led to a question for Sirianni at his Wednesday press conference about how it felt to fall short of that recognition.

Sirianni noted that quarterback Jalen Hurts and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen are finalists for other awards and that the Eagles have bigger collective fish to fry at this point in the season.

“That’s something I can’t control,” Sirianni said. “Those awards are nice and everything like that. I’m really happy for Jalen and Shane that they’re on that, but we obviously have much bigger things ahead and on our sights than individual awards.”

Sirianni is 23-11 with two trips to the postseason through two seasons in Philadelphia. A win against the 49ers on Sunday would add a Super Bowl trip to a resume that’s looking pretty good with or without a coach of the year award.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Nick Sirianni: Individual awards are nice, but we have much bigger things ahead

  2. I think Shanahan would also rather have a Super Bowl than a coach of the year award. Pederson or Daboll will win this award anyway-probably Pederson, he deserves it the most, by a mile.

  3. Pedersen is my choice. Only 5 teams have gone from #1 Draft pick to Win Their conference. Add to that the _hit _how that he inherited. Definitely a great turn a round.

  4. Well, after Sunday he will hopefully have defeated all three this year. I’m sure the winner then would trade that award in a heartbeat for what Sirianni has…a Super Bowl berth. Go Birds!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.