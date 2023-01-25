Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

In his Wednesday press conference, head coach Andy Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes would probably do everything in the day’s practice.

But, he added, “We’ll see.”

It turns out Reid didn’t need the qualifier, as Mahomes was a full participant on Wednesday.

That means Mahomes took all of his usual reps, despite suffering a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s victory in the divisional round over the Jaguars. Not that it was ever really a question, but Mahomes being a full participant on Wednesday is a great sign for his availability for the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes said he would continue to test his right ankle day after day to see what he’ll be capable of this weekend.

The Chiefs had three more players listed on their injury report. Receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was back on the field as a limited participant. Linebacker Willie Gay (toe) and running back Jerick McKinnon (ankle) were full participants.

6 responses to "Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in Wednesday's practice

  1. Hoping Mecole Hardman is healthy enough to play Sunday. Everyone’s focused on Mahomes, but KC is going to need a complete team effort to beat Cincy—especially from the defense.

  4. Haven’t we seen this all before?! I’m sure he was at practice but that doesn’t mean a thing. He’ll be basically on one leg Sunday and the only reason he MAY play is because it’s the AFC championship. High ankle sprains are a 4-6 week deal.

  5. This was a highly exaggerated “injury” to begin with. Andy Reid was being cautious to make sure there was no fracture and because, as Juju was quoted as saying after the game, “anyone can run this offense.” That was proven with Henne’s 98 yard TD drive. That doesn’t mean Mahomes isn’t a very good QB, but he’s also in the easiest system of all-time alongside Brock Purdy. We all saw Mahomes sprinting to the locker room when he thought the cameras were off of him, then exaggerate his limp after throws to dramatize the moment ala Paul Pierce. It’s sports psychology.

  6. If he can’t throw deep, they’ll need Mr Jet sweep Mecole Hardman. Though Toney has done well to step in for that role while Hardman has been out. McKinnon, Hardman and Toney will all need to produce. But Kelce and Juju should help keep the DB’s honest.

