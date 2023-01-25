Report: Colts plan second interview with Jeff Saturday

Getty Images

The Colts are moving on to a second round of interviews for their head coaching job and interim head coach Jeff Saturday reportedly remains in the mix.

Saturday went 1-7 after taking over the team in the wake of Frank Reich’s firing, but neither that record nor his lack of coaching experience appear to be working against him at this point. Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports that the Colts plan to interview Saturday again.

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is also set for a second interview and, per the report, seven or eight total candidates are expected back for another meeting.

While the team is moving to second interviews, Maaddi also reports that they’d like to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for the first time. Ryans will not be able to interview with the team until the 49ers season is over, however, and a win on Sunday would mean that the Colts would have to put the rest of the process on hold until mid-February to make that happen.