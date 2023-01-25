Sauce Gardner, Brock Purdy among finalists for AP rookie of the year awards

Getty Images

When PFT announced our award winners earlier this month, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was our offensive rookie of the year and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was named defensive rookie of the year.

The Associated Press versions of those awards will be given out at the NFL Honors show on the Thursday before the Super Bowl and both Purdy and Gardner are among the finalists for their rookie prizes.

Gardner’s teammate Garrett Wilson and Seahawks running back Ken Walker III join Purdy as the finalists on the offensive side of the ball. Wilson led all rookies with 83 catches for 1,103 yards this season while Walker’s 1,050 rushing yards led the way for rookies on that front.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen join Gardner as finalists for the defensive award.