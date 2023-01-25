Sauce Gardner, Brock Purdy among finalists for AP rookie of the year awards

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2023, 8:38 AM EST
When PFT announced our award winners earlier this month, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was our offensive rookie of the year and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was named defensive rookie of the year.

The Associated Press versions of those awards will be given out at the NFL Honors show on the Thursday before the Super Bowl and both Purdy and Gardner are among the finalists for their rookie prizes.

Gardner’s teammate Garrett Wilson and Seahawks running back Ken Walker III join Purdy as the finalists on the offensive side of the ball. Wilson led all rookies with 83 catches for 1,103 yards this season while Walker’s 1,050 rushing yards led the way for rookies on that front.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen join Gardner as finalists for the defensive award.

6 responses to “Sauce Gardner, Brock Purdy among finalists for AP rookie of the year awards

  2. Purdy is a great story and seems to have a great career ahead. But you can’t give him rookie player of the YEAR for playing 6 of 17 regular season games.

  3. It’s Sauce, only other option would be Garret Wilson. Purdy shouldn’t even be in the conversation as he didn’t play the entire season

  6. Chris Olave offensive rookie of the year should be in mix, but hard to argue Purdy for overall winner.

