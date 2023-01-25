Zac Taylor: Bengals will take reports on Patrick Mahomes’ injury with a grain of salt

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 25, 2023, 4:04 PM EST
NFL: JAN 08 Ravens at Bengals
Getty Images

Bengals coach Zac Taylor says his team won’t be spending a lot of time thinking about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle injury this week.

Asked today whether he’s watching videos that show Mahomes on the practice field this week, Taylor said the Bengals can’t be too concerned about it.

“You follow the injury reports day to day, but you take it all with a grain of salt,” Taylor said.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Mahomes will be a full participant in practice, and Mahomes says his ankle is feeling good.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Zac Taylor: Bengals will take reports on Patrick Mahomes’ injury with a grain of salt

  1. Shannon Sharpe said he got shot up & taped before games and played on the high ankle sprain for 11 weeks, Mahomes will be fine.

  3. Cinci fans think its going to be a cakewalk and that’s great. I can’t wait for the crying when the Chiefs pound the Bengals. They say Burrow is cool but how can you be cool and play for a team that’s never won a Superbowl. Better luck next year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.