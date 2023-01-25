Zac Taylor: Bengals will take reports on Patrick Mahomes’ injury with a grain of salt

Getty Images

Bengals coach Zac Taylor says his team won’t be spending a lot of time thinking about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle injury this week.

Asked today whether he’s watching videos that show Mahomes on the practice field this week, Taylor said the Bengals can’t be too concerned about it.

“You follow the injury reports day to day, but you take it all with a grain of salt,” Taylor said.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Mahomes will be a full participant in practice, and Mahomes says his ankle is feeling good.