Bengals-Chiefs point spread shifts again, now even after good news on Patrick Mahomes

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 26, 2023, 9:02 AM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals
The Chiefs opened as favorites in the AFC Championship Game. The the line shifted and the Bengals became favorites. And now neither team is favored.

Bengals-Chiefs is listed as even at multiple sports books, a rare Vegas line meaning that there’s currently no difference between betting straight-up and against the spread.

The reason for all the line movement is the Patrick Mahomes injury: Early in the week, bettors thinking Mahomes’ sprained ankle was going to seriously affect him put big money on the Bengals. But after Mahomes was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and video surfaced of him appearing to move around well on the practice field, more bets have come in on the Chiefs.

That line may continue to move this week, especially if there’s any new news on Mahomes’ ankle. But suffice to say, the betting odds view this game as one of the closest, hardest to predict big games that we’ve ever seen.

4 responses to “Bengals-Chiefs point spread shifts again, now even after good news on Patrick Mahomes

  1. Line movement is more about the casinos balancing their books than the difficulty of predicting the game.

  2. I’m a Bengals fan and like they way they are playing, but I’m afraid people are overlooking KC (if that’s possible). Cincinnati was very lucky to overcome a huge KC lead at halftime last year and I’m sure they are sick of hearing about Cincinnati winning the last three head to head matchups. It may be PTSD from the 20 years of pitiful football under Shula, Coslet, LeBeau, et al., but I’m not very confident about this game. KC is going to bring the heat and can that patchwork line hold up well again? We shall see.

