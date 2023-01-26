Brandon Beane: Bills expect Von Miller to play a good portion of 2023, maybe all of 2023

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 26, 2023, 4:18 PM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Bills edge rusher Von Miller tore his ACL on Thanksgiving, but General Manager Brandon Beane thinks Miller will be ready to make a big impact in 2023.

“I think Von’s in a good spot. I think he’s doing well,” Beane said, via the Buffalo News. “I expect him for a good portion of 2023; I’m not ruling out all of 2023, but I don’t want to say that, either. I think it’s too early.”

The Bills’ defense fell off after Miller’s injury, and Beane acknowledged that replacing him proved difficult.

“You don’t have a replacement in the cabinet for Von Miller, and our D-line was really playing well with Von out there,” Beane said. “He allows more guys to be singled up.”

Miller said this week that he thinks the Bills’ Super Bowl window is still open. Miller and Beane are both expecting Miller to be a big part of a big season, one that they hope is still going a year from now.

6 responses to “Brandon Beane: Bills expect Von Miller to play a good portion of 2023, maybe all of 2023

  3. There were many other injuries to this defense that doomed the Bills. Not having Miller was just a part of the demise. They should get credit for 8 wins in a row before the loss to the powerhouse Bengals. Hopefully with a healthy defense next season, they can take the next step.

  5. My first instinct is to dump Dorsey, also. But I realize it’s his first season in the coordinator chair, and recall that Brian Daboll didn’t set the football world on fire immediately.
    I hope Dorsey does some deep introspection and comes back with more creativity.

