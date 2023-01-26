Chargers interviewed Luke Steckel on Thursday

Getty Images

The Chargers confirmed Thursday that they interviewed Luke Steckel for their offensive coordinator position.

The Chargers are looking for a replacement for Joe Lombardi, who they fired, along with quarterbacks coach Shane Day, on Jan. 17.

They also have interviewed Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown, Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson and Rams pass game coordinator Zac Robinson. They have requested an interview with Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady.

Steckel just completed his second season as the tight ends coach for the Titans and has 14 seasons of NFL experience.

He was assistant to the head coach for the Browns from 2009-12 before leaving for Tennessee. With the Titans, Steckel has held titles of offensive assistant/special assistant to the head coach (2013), offensive assistant coach (2014-16), receivers coach (2017) and offensive assistant (2018-20) as well as tight ends coach.

The Chargers ranked ninth in total offense and 13th in scoring in 2022, but they ran the ball only 35 percent of the time and finished 30th in rushing yards.