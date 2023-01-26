Competition Committee is expected to look at mechanics of tackle that injured Tony Pollard

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2023, 10:21 AM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard injured his ankle during the divisional round of the playoffs and the NFL is expected to look into the mechanics of the tackle that led to the injuries this offseason.

49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward grabbed Pollard from behind and then pulled the back down while dropping his own body to the turf. Pollard’s leg got trapped underneath, resulting in a high ankle sprain and fractured fibula. Pollard had surgery this week.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also suffered a high ankle sprain on a similar tackle last weekend. Both plays were legal, but there’s a similarity to the “hip drop” tackle that the National Rugby League in Australia has banned because of the injury risk it carries and the Washington Post reports that the NFL Competition Committee is expected to discuss the “mechanics of the tackle in Pollard’s case” when they meet this offseason.

The NFL has made rule changes to ban things like low hits on quarterbacks and horse collar tackles in the past because of the injuries that they can cause. Any discussion this offseason does not mean they will follow the same path, but it looks like it could be under consideration for the future.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Competition Committee is expected to look at mechanics of tackle that injured Tony Pollard

  1. They’re going to have so many vague rules and definitions that absolutely any tackle of any kind will potentially be illegal somehow. Then they’ll arbitrarily throw flags and wonder why everybody accuses them of fixing the games.

  4. The game moves at an incredibly fast pace, these RB’s can hit 21-22 mph going through a hole, im not sure how a db or an lb in similar weight class can take the offensive player down without “anchoring”.

  6. The “hip drop tackle”, “National Rugby League” of Australia….I am all for player safety, but might the pendulum have swung too far? We are not far from bubble wrap.

  7. I get it… that was an ugly injury. So are those caused by horse collars, which are already illegal even if inconsistently called. If it gets to the point where there’s no way to tackle a guy from behind without penalty though, then the whole nature of the game changes and speed will become even more important for skill players than it already is.

  8. This is ridiculous. Why didn’t this come into play in the 2011 AFC Title game when Bernard Pollard did this to Gronk?

    It’s because Jerry Jones controls Goodell. That’s why.

  9. How do you ban this though? “Wrapping up a player and falling to the ground will no longer be allowed”.

  10. Football is and always has been a game where you can get injured. And due to timing, speed and direction your are approaching the ball carrier it is IMPOSSIBLE to legislate out injuries.

    There are things which can be done (and have) to enhance safety (the no ‘horse collar’ tackle and head shots are good examples) but at a certain point there is nothing more you can do and trying adversely impacts the game (you can see it happening in rugby).

    The question that has to be asked, before you run down the silly ‘this has to be fixed lane’, is how many times did a ball carrier get a high ankle sprain by being tackled compared to the number of tackles. Wanna bet it it is significantly less than .1%?

    That isn’t a problem folks.

  11. So we are on the road to flag football or just letting RBs run wild without fear of being tackled or WRs run free to catch and run because defenders aren’t allowed to tackle. HOW on earth are DEF players supposed to get the ball carrier to the ground if they cannot pull them down, can’t hit them high, can’t hit them low, can’t grab the ball carrier from behind, etc.

  12. Players aren’t going to want to (or be able to) play defense anymore. What’s the point in trying to tackle someone if there’s a really strong chance you’re just going to get fined for doing your job?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.