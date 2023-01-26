Cowboys officially sever ties with six assistant coaches

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2023, 11:43 AM EST
Back-to-back 12-5 regular-season performances became the top argument for keeping coach Mike McCarthy. It wasn’t enough to keep six members of his staff employed, however.

The Cowboys have announced that six assistant coaches have been let go. Technically, their expired contracts weren’t renewed. As a practical matter, they were politely told to pack their things and go.

Out are assistant head coach Rob Davis, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, running backs coach Skip Peete, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, and quality control analytics coach Kyle Valero.

“We thank these men for their hard work, dedication and contributions to the Cowboys,” coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “Each of them represented our team and organization at a high, professional level with class and commitment to making our team better. These were difficult decisions to make because of the great respect I have for each of them as a coach and person of character, combined with the experiences we’ve all gone through together. This is the hardest part of the business and we wish them nothing but the best.”

The fact that McCarthy made the announcement suggests he’ll be back in 2023. Because he was 12-5 in each of the last two seasons.

Which, again, wasn’t good enough to keep six members of his staff employed for another year.

8 responses to “Cowboys officially sever ties with six assistant coaches

  1. McCarthy is a tool. He can make an announcement and then find his key card deactivated after he gets back from lunch.

  2. Bad look. McCarthy throws everyone under the bus and yet agains takes no accountability looking like a tick about to pop on the sideline.

  3. Love every minute of the Dallas Drama. They bankrolled two toads to tens of millions of dollars in excess of their abilities and now they are paying for this. Party on, clowns.

  6. If anything Dallas overachieved, with Quinn getting the maximum out of that defense. Other than Pollard, their skill position players just aren’t good enough to compete for a Super Bowl.

  7. Philbin has always been very close to McCarthy – decision must have come down from Jerrah. Surprised they didn’t announce it as a retirement by Philbin.

  8. Interesting that the guys that got hired by McCarthy get fired, and McCarthy stays. As with most teams that continually have problems, they keep the guys at the top that are the real problem who keep hiring the same type of people. And then they wonder why nothing changes.

