Deebo Samuel on playing in Philly: No stadium is as loud as ours

Getty Images

The 49ers are taking some steps in practice this week to make sure that quarterback Brock Purdy is ready for the crowd noise that the team expects to face in Philadelphia, but another member of the offense isn’t too concerned about what the Niners will be up against in Philadelphia.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel acknowledged that fans will be riled up for this Sunday’s game, but said that he doesn’t think any stadium the 49ers visit is going to reach the same volume as the one they already call home.

“We know it’s going to be loud, but no stadium is as loud as ours at the end of the day,” Samuel said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “They’re at home, NFC Championship. They’re going to be all riled up. We don’t really too much feed into all that because we put the pads on and just go to work.”

Crowd noise obviously has a different effect on the home team than the visiting team, but the 49ers have been on the road in loud stadiums in the past without falling apart. That may be more significant than a comparison to Levi’s Stadium when it comes to predicting how they’ll react to their surroundings.