Frank Reich gets a crack at the Colts, right away

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2023, 3:48 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots
Getty Images

It remains to be seen who the Colts will hire to replace Frank Reich. Whoever it is will have to be ready to face Frank Reich, at some point in the 2023 season.

Yes, the Colts are one of the teams the Panthers host next year.

The fact that Reich landed on his feet without sitting out a season becomes a potential referendum on the decision to fire him in the first place. It puts extra pressure on the Colts and owner Jim Irsay to win the game at Carolina — especially if Irsay ultimately picks surprise interim hire Jeff Saturday, who went 2-6 in eight games, to be the head coach moving forward.

Reich played for the Panthers in 1995, the team’s inaugural season. And he coached the Colts for four-plus campaigns, after winning a Super Bowl as offensive coordinator of the Eagles.

Reich took the Colts to the playoffs twice. His first season ended with a loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round. Then things got nutty, with the surprise late-August retirement of Andrew Luck. Reich nevertheless took the Colts to the wild-card round in 2020, where they nearly upended the Bills as the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

The decision to give Reich an immediate shot to coach again after being fired makes even more curious the failure of any of the five teams with vacancies to even consider other former coaches who were and still are available, especially since several of them (Bill O’Brien, Jason Garrett, Marvin Lewis, Mike Zimmer, Chuck Pagano) were more accomplished than Reich.

Of course, Reich likely would have done even more with more luck, and more Luck. And Reich will get a chance to give all fired coaches a boost in the 2024 cycle if he can win right away in Carolina.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Frank Reich gets a crack at the Colts, right away

  2. I wanted us to hire Wilks but I am OK with Reich as our hew HC. This will be our first time with an offense minded coach as our HC. Coach Wilks deserve our thanks for brining the Panthers back and having the fan base believing that we can win. Good Luck to Coach Wilks wishing you the very best and as always Keep Pounding

  4. Some of them are bad, some of them are old and the game passed them by. No GM would feel comfortable hiring BoB after what happened with the Texans. BoB the GM got BoB the coach fired. Any GM that hires him knows BoB is coming for their job. Marvin Lewis, 16 years and no playoff wins and no playoffs for his last 3 years.

    Reich was the best of the bunch you mentioned.

  5. Glad to see Frank Reich land on his feet, one of the good guys, very much a class act.

  6. Reich was 3-3-1 this year before Irsay mandated that he play Sam Ehlinger. The 1-9 in the last 10 is all on Irsay.

  7. aaaahh says:
    January 26, 2023 at 3:59 pm

    Define “more accomplished”
    _______________
    I second that.

  8. Best thing here for Panthers would be if they retain Wilks as DC/Associate HC. He already won the locker room. He can run that defense and Reich can worry about the offense

  10. Jeff Saturday accepts the challenge and promises to try and have his guys in the proper colored jerseys for the game.

  12. 1) Irsay gave Reich a raw deal and then hired Saturday, a move that made many to wonder if he is into substance abuse again. 2) The Curse of Deflatgate will continue as long as Itsay does. 3) After total disfunctionallity of the Texans was laid bare, people are still trying to blame Bob O’Brian even for events that occured years after he was fired. That he was able to do as well as he did was remarkable. Many of the events that occured while he was there happened without his input and in some cases, without his knowledge until afterwards.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.