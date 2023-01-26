Jason Kelce: I’ve learned now that I don’t know when the last game is going to come

Getty Images

Eagles center Jason Kelce has contemplated retirement over the last few years. But each time, he’s elected to come back and give it another go.

With Sunday’s NFC Championship Game guaranteed to be Philadelphia’s last home contest of the season, Kelce was asked on Thursday if he’ll soak in the environment more in case this is his last time playing at Lincoln Financial Field.

“You know I think, it was maybe three years ago — I think that might’ve been Doug’s last year — it was on my mind quite a bit,” Kelce said in his press conference. “So, I’ve learned now that I don’t know when that last game is going to come. Maybe I think about it a little bit less. There’s always a chance that’s going to be the situation.

“But, you just try to think about the game and focus on taking in the moment and being 100 percent there. It’s hard enough doing it that way. It’s going to be a lot harder if you’re not focused.”

Kelce has been a mainstay of Philadelphia’s offensive line dating back to when Andy Reid was head coach in 2011. He’s started 176 games for the franchise, winning Super Bowl LII in 2017 and delivering an epic championship rally speech in the process.

If Philadelphia and Kansas City win this weekend, Kelce would take on his brother, Travis, in Super Bowl LVII.