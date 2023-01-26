Jets “committed to finding a veteran” quarterback, but haven’t gotten into names

Getty Images

The Jets answered one big offseason question mark by hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator on Thursday and it didn’t take long to pivot from filling that hole to talking about the other big offensive question.

Had the Jets gotten better quarterback play during the regular season, they would have had a strong chance of making the playoffs and may have avoided the need to make any changes to the offensive coaching staff. In a Thursday press conference, head coach Robert Saleh said that the team wants to continue working with Zach Wilson but acknowledged that bringing in a more experienced option is something that was a focal point of conversations with Hackett and other candidates.

“The quarterback position was the No. 1 concern,” Saleh said, via SNY. “Rightfully so. And it was simple. We’re committed to finding a veteran, we didn’t get into names.”

While Saleh didn’t get into names, others have connected the dots between Hackett’s time in Green Bay and a possible Jets run at trading for Aaron Rodgers. Saleh downplayed that idea by saying “everyone’s got a connection with everybody in this league,” but it figures to remain a topic around the team until it becomes clear that other plans are in place for the quarterback.