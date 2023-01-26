Jets hire Keith Carter as offensive line coach/run game coordinator

January 26, 2023
Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett isn’t the only addition to the Jets coaching staff on Wednesday.

The team also announced that they have hired Keith Carter as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He replaces John Benton, who held those roles under head coach Robert Saleh for the last two seasons.

Carter spent the last five seasons as the offensive line coach with the Titans, but was let go as part of a series of changes that Tennessee made to its offensive staff after missing the playoffs.

Prior to working for the Titans, Carter worked for the Falcons and Seahawks. Saleh was an assistant in Seattle for two seasons with Carter and they won a Super Bowl during that time. Another ring will be one of the goals of their renewed partnership.

