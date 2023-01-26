Joe Judge, Matt Patricia will not join Patriots staff at Shrine Bowl

Getty Images

The Patriots officially announced Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Thursday, but they made no announcements about the futures of the coaches who filled those roles last season.

Joe Judge and Matt Patricia’s work earned them few positive reviews and the move to O’Brien is an admission that giving coaches without offensive backgrounds was the wrong way for the team to go. While there’s been no official word about either coach, O’Brien’s hiring isn’t the only sign that they’ll be gone.

The Patriots are supplying the coaches for one of the team’s in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl, but neither Judge nor Patricia was included in a list outlining the roles that the team’s coaches will be filling. Multiple reports confirm that there are no plans for either Judge or Patricia to be with the team in Las Vegas.

A formal announcement about the departures of the coaches may not be in the cards, but a clean break from what didn’t work in 2022 clearly appears to be the team’s direction for 2023.