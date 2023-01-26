Keion Crossen had shoulder surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2023, 8:44 AM EST
NFL: JAN 08 Jets at Dolphins
Getty Images

The start to Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen‘s offseason included a trip to the operating room.

Crossen posted a picture of himself in surgical garb from a hospital bed on Wednesday. Crossen had surgery on his shoulder.

In the post, Crossen said that he “played nearly an entire season with subluxation of my shoulder” and he’ll now move on to rehabbing the injury ahead of the team’s offseason program.

Crossen, who signed a three-year deal last offseason, was a core special teamer for the Dolphins this season and he also played 435 defensive snaps. He finished the regular season with 32 tackles and added three more tackles in Miami’s playoff loss to the Bills.

  1. Last DB to do that skipped the entire season. Atleast Crossen had it now and not a few weeks before camp like Jones did.

