Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox remain limited at Eagles practice

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Thursday that cornerback Avonte Maddox‘s toe injury is improving every day, but his practice participation remained the same.

Maddox was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day. Maddox has missed the last three games as a result of the injury.

Right tackle Lane Johnson was also limited for the second time this week. Johnson returned last Saturday after missing multiple weeks with a groin injury that will require surgery.

Several other Eagles were listed as limited on Thursday, but they were all cutting down their work in order to get rest. Cornerback James Bradberry, wide receiver A.J. Brown, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, guard Landon Dickerson, defensive end Brandon Graham, center Jason Kelce, defensive end Robert Quinn, guard Isaac Seumalo, cornerback Darius Slay, and defensive end Josh Sweat made up that group.