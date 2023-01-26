Lawyer representing Steve Wilks: “There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2023, 4:22 PM EST
Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks
When Panthers owner David Tepper made Steve Wilks the interim head coach on October 10, Tepper was asked whether Wilks had a shot to keep the job beyond 2022.

If he does an incredible job, he has to be in consideration,” Tepper said.

Wilks arguably did an incredible job. He forced the team into playoff contention. He won the loyalty, admiration, and respect of his players. Players spoke up in his favor.

Now, the team that fired its head coach during the season has hired a coach who was fired by another team during the season, instead of Wilks. And Doug Wigdor, who represents Wilks in the pending Brian Flores racial discrimination case against the league and several teams, has made it clear that Wigdor and Wilks have a problem with the move.

“We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the head coach position by David Tepper,” Wigdor said in a statement that was both circulated by email and tweeted. “There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

This clearly implies that the Panthers could soon be added to the pending lawsuit as yet another defendant, for not giving Wilks a chance to do from scratch that which he was able to do after Tepper tasked Wilks with the inherently difficult position of trying to win with a team that was bad enough to get its coach fired less than a month into the season.

26 responses to “Lawyer representing Steve Wilks: “There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL”

  2. It’s tough to defend not hiring Wilks. I could understand if they made a sexy hire like Payton or Harbaugh but Reich is pretty underwhelming.

  3. Frank Reich IS THE ONLY ONE to continue the terrible QB carousel in Carolina! Passing of the torch! I love it

  4. Wilkes stunk in Arizona. One and done. He will probably never be a head coach in the NFL again based on that. He was given an opportunity though. As was Joseph, As was Bowles(twice now), As was Flores, As was Anthony Lynn. Regardless of color you have to win. If you win you keep your job. If you lose you don’t.

  5. Still trying to wrap my head around hiring Kingsbury, he failed where ever he was and still got a head coaching job in the NFL. Everyone trying to get the next great mind from the coaching ranks. It doesn’t work. Does it mean discrimination? I believe if you own something you have that right to hire whom ever you want to run it, even if it’s a boneheaded hire, Cardinals, Panthers, the list goes on.

  7. He was 3-13 his only year as a head coach so we’re not exactly talking about the second coming of Lombardi.

  8. David Tepper got a chance to experience Steve Wilks. Maybe he just disliked the guy, maybe the GM did. Who knows? How can it be a race issue when he was hired into the role? I think this one is stretching.

  9. I havent ever heard of a 6-6 coaching record while giving up a QB that you couldnt develop and paying him a ton of money, is an incredible coaching job ?

  10. He finished tied for last in the worst division in football where the division winner had a losing record. I wouldn’t necessarily call that an incredible job.

  11. 8-9 won the division. 6-9 was in contention. don’t let that get in the way of your narrative.

  12. Panther’s problem has been the quarterback since Tepper has owned the team. Baker Mayfield did not look like an NFL player under Rhule and then Wilkes. When Baker went to the Rams he looked like a solid NFL quarterback. That had to be embarassing to Tepper. I think Tepper took the guy he thinks will help him develop a QB.

  13. Bringing the team into playoff contention? Look at the win/loss record. Wilks did better than expected, but ownership is going with whom they judge has the best chance at winning. Way too much at stake to let race be a factor. Any good Wilks did to his resume by his performance just got wiped out by playing that ridiculous race card crap. Hit the road Wilks.

  15. Maybe he didn’t interview well, maybe he and the owner just dont get along, maybe Frank Reich has a long history with the owner and that’s ok too… If he is that good then other teams will interview him. You cannot always assume race is the issue. The record wasn’t that great

  16. Wilks seemed to give Carolina a boost after his hire, but their performance was hardly incredible. Just because somebody gets hired or fired or not, doesn’t mean that the decision was about race.

  17. Ha! Ya think?! Underachieving Reich and Bumbling Stumbling Mike McCarthy getting head coaching jobs shows why the NFL needs something stronger than the Rooney Rule. What a joke!

  18. New rule. Half of the teams MUST have a person of color as their head coach OR have two of their three coodinators to be persons of color.

    If half of the teams do meet the rule, the next team needing the coach can hire anyone they want.

    For isntance, you can hire a white head coach if your OC, DC, or STC are filled with at least two POC.

    If the team does not satisfy the coordinator requirement then they must hire a POC for head coach.

    Problem solved. No more sham interviews and all blatant racism would be out in the open.

    Frank Reich wouldn’t get fired for 20 years, but at least it would be obvious why.

  19. Rich Bissacia made the playoffs with the Raiders in 2021 after the team went through crisis after crisis. He still didn’t get the job!!

  21. He put them in playoff contention in a bad division but lost out to a Bucs team that got demolished in the playoffs, that’s true.

  22. If the Colts actually hire Saturday (and I think the odds are uncomfortably high for Colts fans) then Wilks definitely has a viable case

  24. Most of the time I don’t agree with stuff like this, but I think Wilks has a case. He did well as Interim Head Coach. I think he deserved a shot at the permanent job.

  25. His lawyer obviously hasn’t watched the game tape from the Steelers and Bucs games…

