Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 26, 2023, 2:09 PM EST
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
The Carolina Panthers have their new head coach: Frank Reich.

Reich, who was fired last season as head coach of the Colts, has been hired as the new head coach of the Panthers.

The 61-year-old Reich went 40-33-1 in four and a half seasons as head coach of the Colts. He made the playoffs twice. He has previously been an offensive coordinator of both the Eagles and Chargers, and an assistant with the Cardinals and Colts before that. He had a 14-year playing career as an NFL quarterback, mostly as a backup.

Now he takes a Panthers team coming off a 7-10 season, and a team that needs to find its franchise quarterback. Whether that means taking a quarterback with the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NFL draft or bringing in a veteran remains to be seen, but Reich has been hired largely because of his experience with the quarterback position, and in the hopes that he’ll groom the next franchise quarterback in Carolina.

46 responses to “Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach

  1. What was that load thud?? Oh, Frank Reich hired as head coach for Carolina. Glad I am not a Carolina fan.

  2. I’m sure that Panthers fans are ecstatic knowing that their HC isn’t Caldwell or Shaw. Most former HC’s perform much better their 2nd time around. Except for Caldwell and Shaw of course.

  5. They are for sure going to draft a QB, then. Reich is a solid human being, which counts for something.

  6. Interesting. If Ryans gets the Broncos job as reported I’m wondering if Payton will be told to go pound sand by all clubs. Maybe teams are thinking he’s not worth the picks they’d have to cough up.

  7. Wilks deserved the job. 6 – 6 with that roster is incredible.This will be just like the Raiders who will be looking for another coach soon.

  8. Phenomenal hire. Great coach, great man. Now trade up and go get Young, Stroud or Levis in the draft.

  9. A good hire, he has the running game can he develop Darnold and entice Colts players to help him there?

  10. Steve Wilks deserved the job hands down. However, its time to get on board and support the Carolina Panthers and their new Head Coach.

  11. The way he’s been trashed by the media, you’d never have known he had a winning record! It’s great when good guys get redemption!

  13. Reich was only as good as his coordinators. When they kept getting promoted he lost his luster.

  17. If they have a “wink and nod” agreement with the bears for the first pick, then this is a good hire. If they go with a veteran, then not so much.

  18. Given this hire I would assume Carolina trades up to get their QB of the future or trades for an established starter. No way the ride into 2023 with Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker as your starter.

  20. Wow. Thought they would stick with Wilks. That’s the thing about the NFL, certain guys keep falling up. This weekend Saturday will probably signed a long term contract with the Colts.

  21. Good grief. I supported Wilks. I don’t see how this retread does any better than what he did in Indy. Could Carson Yutz be coming to Carolina (ROFL)

  24. Richardson might be the only QB available at pick #9. The QB situation is very much like Indy.

  26. This is a tough one to swallow, as a Panthers fan. Just seems to be an overly safe waste of a hire. I am sure he is fine, but doubt he is willing to do what it takes to revolutionize the offense…

  27. Wow, Wilks got the shaft, but good for Reich, he didn’t deserve what he got in Indy.

  30. It’s a solid hire. They were definitely looking for an offensive minded coach and Wilks did not fit that requirement. Very interested in seeing what the rest of the staff looks like. Will they let Reich build the staff himself or is the owner (Tepper) going to meddle and hire a DC on his own (they’ve interviewed for the DC position already before they hired a coach is why I’m wondering this).

  33. jakethesnake123 says:
    January 26, 2023 at 2:15 pm
    Wilks deserved the job. 6 – 6 with that roster is incredible.This will be just like the Raiders who will be looking for another coach soon.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________________
    6 and 6 is not exactly resume padding material. They got embarrassed by Tampa Bay with a chance to go to the playoffs. No one will miss Steve Wilks.

  34. icantstandwhitecastleanymore says:
    January 26, 2023 at 2:14 pm

    Interesting. If Ryans gets the Broncos job as reported I’m wondering if Payton will be told to go pound sand by all clubs. Maybe teams are thinking he’s not worth the picks they’d have to cough up.

    ===================

    The only head coaching job I see for Payton at the moment is with the Chargers. He had a pretty good run with a former Chargers QB while with the Saints, and Herbert is the real deal. But unfortunately for Payton that job isn’t open.

  35. I am still wondering if we see a Brady , Payton in Dallas if not Raiders. If the former, Dak in a picks/players/salary swap.

  36. good coach just got stuck with the wrong team. they have ammo in picks and a defense. could wind up being a great fit

  38. ironically, Frank Reich was our first quarterback, back in 1995. he lasted 5 or 6 games before giving way to Kerry Coliins, who did really well for a couple years before flaming out (alcohol involved)

  39. This feels very much like the Lovie Smith hire last year with the Texans. Only sense i can make of it is that Ben Johnson really was their guy and when he said no to everyone they went big game hunting and when they realized they couldn’t get Sean Payton they settled on a hire they know they could fire next offseason without much resistance.

  42. I remember when the Rooney Rule came about, the sense was that its goal was to get more minority head coaching candidates in front of owners and nothing more was expected. At the same time, the idea was that owners remained free to hire who they wanted to hire.

    The Rooney Rule isn’t–and shouldn’t–be a guarantee of anything. Owners should be allowed to hire who they want to hire. And that includes Jeff Saturday.

  44. Count me as another who thought Wilks should have been hired. That the Panthers didn’t quit after the McCaffrey trade, and arguably got better once he left, was more than enough reason to give him the job.
    Reich isn’t a bad hire, but I’m not sure he was more deserving than Wilks given how their teams played this year under bad circumstances.

