Patrick Mahomes on his ankle: Wednesday’s practice was probably better than I expected

USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has maintained that he’s going to play in the AFC Championship Game since suffering a high ankle sprain in Kansas City’s victory over Jacksonville last week.

But he wasn’t even limited in Wednesday’s practice, which says plenty about his status heading into the rematch against Cincinnati.

“I thought I had a good day yesterday,” Mahomes said in his Thursday press conference. “Obviously, there’s things you’ve got to work through here and there. But overall, probably better than I expected — being able to go out there, throw the football around, and get the reps in that I needed to get in.”

Mahomes added that he feels like he can still do plenty on the field but he’s not truly going to be sure of his capabilities with the injured ankle until kickoff on Sunday.

“You can’t fully do exactly what you’re going to be [doing] in those moments in the game,” Mahomes said. “But all I can do is prepare myself the best way possible and then when we get in the game, you hope adrenaline kind of takes over and you can make those throws when you need to.”

While Mahomes’ injury is certainly worth monitoring for the rest of the week, it increasingly sounds like he may not even have a game status when Kansas City’s final practice report comes out on Friday afternoon.