Patrick Mahomes says he’s gone to Tom Brady for advice this week

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 26, 2023, 2:16 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game.

“I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT? Any time anybody like that wants to give me advice I’ll take it in. It’s cool to see the guys you’ve watched growing up, your whole life, be able to talk to you.”

In Mahomes’ first AFC Championship Game, after the 2018 season, he lost to Brady and the Patriots. Two years later, in the Super Bowl, he lost to Brady and the Buccaneers.

Those two losses gave Mahomes a first-hand account of how prepared Brady is for the biggest games. And so Brady’s brain is one he wants to pick with the AFC Championship Game coming up on Sunday.

11 responses to “Patrick Mahomes says he’s gone to Tom Brady for advice this week

  1. Doesn’t Patrick know that 90% of what Brady tells him (by Brady’s own admission, which, of course, calls that very number into question) will be false?

  4. Four years ago, after the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, Brady met with Mahomes privately and from Mahomes’s account, Brady was complimentary and encouraging. It isn’t surprising that their conversations would continue. It’s nice for both of them to have developed this relationship. (However, I’ll still be cheering for the Bengals.)

  5. It’s cool to see the guys you’ve watched growing up, your whole life, be able to talk to you.”

    …………………………………..

    I see the clear respect but I also see the slick burn.

  6. Brady recommended to start drinking heavily, avoid jealous super models and knowing when to retire.

  7. What can Brady possibly tell Mahommes at this point ? Brady has so much going on off the field and only is concerned about himself.

    The Bengals have demonstrated that they have KC figured out and will hand them an “L” on Sunday

  8. Tom, how come we keep losing to Joe Burrow? Is it possible we are not the best qbs playing in the NFL right now?

  9. Everyone can use advice and / or mentorship and Brady is one of the few that can do that for Mahomes leading up to Conference Championship!

  11. Doesn’t Patrick know that 90% of what Brady tells him (by Brady’s own admission, which, of course, calls that very number into question) will be false?
    ============

    You’re 10% low on your estimate.

